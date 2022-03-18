Accused killer ruled incompetent to stand trial

Mar. 18—CUMBERLAND — A city man accused of killing three people in two counties last year has been ruled incompetent to stand trial in Allegany County due to a mental disorder.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham was committed to the Maryland Department of Health after Allegany County Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Twigg signed a court order Wednesday.

Burnham, 47, was charged with first-degree murder and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with the Sept. 29, 2001, killing of Rebecca Reynolds, an 83-year-old city woman who was a friend of Burnham's mother.

Reynolds' death at her Fourth Street residence was ruled a homicide.

Burnham is also awaiting trial in Howard County on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of his 58-year-old half-brother Brian Robinette and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, who were found dead inside their Kerger Road residence in Ellicott City.

Reynold's stolen vehicle was found abandoned, which reportedly led to the discovery of the victims' bodies inside their home a day after Reynolds' death.

Evelyn Burnham reportedly told police that her son Brian Robinette was a pharmacist and that Jeffrey Burnham made statements that he needed to confront his half-brother about administering COVID-19 vaccines.

After allegedly killing the Robinettes and stealing their 2007 Chevrolet Corvette, Burnham drove to Tucker County, West Virginia, where he was arrested Sept. 30 outside a motel at Davis.

Prior to the alleged killing spree, Burnham resided with his mother on Pulaski Street in the North End of Cumberland.

An annual review hearing for Burnham is scheduled for Sept. 13. A competency hearing in Howard County is set March 29.

Burnham had been jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

