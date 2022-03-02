Accused killer takes tentative plea to lead police to missing Battle Creek woman

Griffin Amber Griffin Provided

Police resumed the search for the remains of a missing Battle Creek woman on Wednesday after her accused killer was offered a conditional plea deal from the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office if he could lead authorities to her body.

Prosecutors paused the murder trial of Derek Horton, who under a tentative agreement would plead no contest to the second-degree murder of Amber Griffin if he can lead Battle Creek Police to the body of the missing woman. A second murder charge was expected to be dropped.

The 27-year-old Griffin of was last seen June 23, 2020 and police presume she is dead. As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, she has not been located.

Horton initially told police he and his girlfriend of five years had gotten into an argument and that Griffin had walked away from the mobile home they shared in Bedford Township.

Investigators discovered a 9-1-1 call had been made from her phone at 2:01 a.m. on June 22, 2020, and a struggle could be heard. Police determined the couple was arguing at a house party on Oneita Street, where they believe Griffin was assaulted. There were signs of a struggle and blood was discovered on three floors of the home as well as in and on Griffin's car.

Police also located a pair of women's leggings in an overgrown area on Waubascon Road at a property owned by the family that also owned the Oneita Street house. In nearby grass, a wadded receipt from Mix Hardware was discovered showing the purchase of an $8 shovel on the afternoon of June 23, 2020. Police said video from the store showed Horton purchasing a shovel that day.

Horton was arrested June 26 and charged with murder. The trial began Tuesday but the conditional plea deal pauses it.

This is a developing story.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police resume search for missing Battle Creek woman