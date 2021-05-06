Accused killer waives hearing, moves case to Union County Court

May 6—LEWISBURG — Tracy Rollins Jr., accused of shooting and killing Rebecca Landrith in February inside his tractor-trailer while passing through Union County, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

The decision by Rollins, 29, of Dallas, Texas, moves his homicide case to Union County Court where he may face trial.

Rollins allegedly murdered Landrith, 47, of Virginia, sometime after midnight Feb. 7 and left her at the Mile Run exit in Buffalo Township. The victim's body was discovered later that morning. He was apprehended Feb. 10 in Connecticut and subsequently extradited to Union County, where he's held without bail in the county jail.

Pennsylvania State Police, in partnership with other law enforcement, traced Rollins' movements leading up to the murder and afterward, according to arrest papers. They found a major clue inside Landrith's leather jacket: His name, phone number and email address. He was held on $1 million bail while in custody in Connecticut.

Trooper Tyler Watson, state police at Milton, charged Rollins with counts of homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, whose courtroom is in Mifflinburg, called the hearing to order Thursday morning inside the county courthouse in Lewisburg. Cases with high interest are often moved to the larger facility.

Rollins appeared in person, sitting at the defense table with his court-appointed attorney, Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer. District Attorney Pete Johnson sat nearby at the prosecution table with Watson and Trooper Jessica Naschke, state police at Milton. Multiple relatives of the victim attended virtually via Zoom.

"We has some preliminary discussions with the commonwealth (prosecution). I reviewed several options with Mr. Rollins," Ulmer told the court after confirming Rollins would waive the hearing.

Ulmer said the prosecution indicated there would be an accelerated evidentiary procedure.

Johnson declined to speak on whether a plea deal had been offered to Rollins.

Mensch asked Rollins directly if he understood the hearing's potential purpose, whether he had enough time with his attorney and if he knew the ramifications of the waiver — moving the case directly to trial court without attempting to have any charges or evidence dropped.

"That's correct," Rollins replied, indicating he understood.

"Is it your desire to waive your hearing?" Mensch asked.

"That is correct," Rollins said before stating that he had no questions for the judge.

Rollins is now scheduled for arraignment at county court on July 26 where he could enter a guilty plea or have the case progress further.

The homicide count could be punishable by death, life in prison or up to 40 years in prison. The abuse of charge corpse carries a punishment up to 2 years in jail and a $5,000 fine.