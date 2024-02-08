Accused killer wore GPS monitor that tracked his movements around New Year's Day killing

A Fayetteville man accused in a Harris Street homicide on New Year's Day was being tracked by a GPS ankle monitor on the night of the killing, court records show.

Omarion Malik Allen, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the shooting death of David Earl Page Jr., 36.

Page was found dead Jan. 1 of gunshot wounds in a backyard in the 1800 block of Harris Street after the city's gunfire detection system registered gunshots in the area about 5:15 p.m., the record shows. Officers recovered 9 mm and 45 caliber shell casings from near Page's body.

According to Allen's arrest warrant, homicide detectives reviewing various surveillance camera footage from around the city spotted a black Hyundai Elantra turning onto Harris Street minutes before the fatal shooting. Afterward, the vehicle was seen on Enoch Avenue less than a half mile from the scene, the record states.

During a review of all GPS monitoring by police, the warrant states that Allen's GPS points showed to be at the same locations at the same time as the Elantra. A search of the license plate revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Hoke County less than three hours earlier.

According to court records, Allen was out on pre-trial release from an October arrest on two counts of assault on a female and a single count of breaking and entering. As part of his bail conditions, he was required to wear a GPS monitor.

The Elantra was recovered by police on Jan. 4 from between two trailer homes in the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, the record states.

The Fayetteville Police Department at the scene of the aftermath of a Harris Street shooting that claimed one man's life, Jan. 1, 2024.

Then on Jan. 18, when Hoke County deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 401, one of the two occupants fled and was captured after a short foot pursuit, the record states. Inside the vehicle, deputies reportedly found two stolen weapons, including a 9 mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol that an examination determined matched to the shell casings found near Page's body.

According to the record, the individual who fled the Hoke County traffic stop was identified in surveillance footage as the passenger in the stolen vehicle about 40 minutes before the killing. That person is in the Hoke County jail on resisting police and weapons charges. It does not appear that he has been charged in the homicide.

Allen's arrest

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, members of the department's Gang Unit and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, armed with a murder warrant, arrested Allen at 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 30 at a home on Enoch Avenue.

During the arrest, a news release and court records states, detectives served a search warrant on the home, and recovered 62 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of marijuana and a loaded Glock 19. The Glock had a "switch," classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, that converts the handgun to automatic fire, the record states.

In connection with the drug and weapons seizures, Kareem Lamar Haley, 41, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and two counts each of possession of a weapon of mass destruction and trafficking opiates.

Another man at the Enoch Avenue home at the time of Allen's arrest was booked into the Hoke County jail on warrants charging him with misdemeanor cyberstalking and making threatening phone calls, court records show.

Allen is being held in the Cumberland County jail Tuesday without bail.

The records did not note a motive for the killing.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

