Accused kingpin waives formal arraignment in drug case

Aug. 23—The accused kingpin behind a cross-country drug ring bringing fentanyl and cocaine to the region waived his right to appear for his formal arraignment in federal court Monday.

In a waiver signed Friday, Mikal "Mac" Davis entered a "not guilty" plea to the drug charges filed against him in an indictment earlier this month.

Davis is one of 31 people charged in the case.

Davis is accused of leading an effort that brought drugs from Philadelphia and California into the Greater Johnstown region for several years, oftentimes storing the drugs in local "stash houses" spread throughout the city.

Online court records do not list a trial date for his case.