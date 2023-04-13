Accused leaker ‘should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,’ some say

Some politicians reacted swiftly after Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Douglas Teixeira was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in leaking classified U.S. government and military documents online.

The FBI took the 21-year-old Teixeira into custody without incident at a home in North Dighton, an FBI spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets

A short time after his arrest, reaction poured in about Teixeira’s alleged involvement --- and how justice should be served in this case.

“Any individuals who shared classified documents betrayed their country and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton.

The FBI is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the home in North Dighton, the FBI said in a statement Thursday.

“Since late last week the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk,” the FBI said.

