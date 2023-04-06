Accused Legacy nightclub shooter indicted on charges previously dismissed by Norfolk judge

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted the accused Legacy nightclub shooter on two felony charges that were dismissed by a judge last month, in addition to the seven other charges he was facing.

Tyshawn Gray was initially charged with nine felonies stemming from the shooting of four people, including a Norfolk sheriff’s deputy, in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 after a physical altercation in Legacy Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Norfolk. The shooting came as the city was reeling from other high-profile shootings in the preceding months, and prompted a crackdown on nightlife that included Legacy’s conditional use permit being revoked.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, who is personally prosecuting the case, opted to seek direct indictments on Gray for charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, meaning all nine charges will proceed to Circuit Court. District Judge Joseph Lindsey dismissed both charges at Gray’s preliminary hearing, citing insufficient evidence after a witness for the prosecution was unable to identify one of the victims, and said it wasn’t clear a fourth person was shot based on the surveillance footage.

If a judge dismisses charges in lower courts, prosecutors in Virginia have the discretion to resurrect the charges in Circuit Court by way of a direct indictment.

“My assessment of the evidence is that Mr. Gray wounded four individuals, the charges we have brought reflect that assessment of the evidence,” Fatehi said in an interview Wednesday.

Andrew Sacks, who represented Gray during his preliminary hearing and is likely to represent him in Circuit Court, said his position hasn’t changed on those two charges.

“If (the two charges) are unable to survive the much lower burden of probable cause at a preliminary hearing, it begs the question as to what makes them think they can convince a jury in the Circuit Court, where the burden (of proof) is much much higher,” Sacks said in an interview Wednesday.

Story continues

Sacks noted that the charges being reinstated doesn’t constitute double jeopardy because a preliminary hearing is not a trial, rather a “screening device” to determine probable cause against the accused, but said he would hope both parties in the case would “accept the judge’s findings” as they would if Lindsey ruled in the other direction.

Fatehi also filed a direct indictment for aggravated malicious wounding, taking the place of the charge of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer — which he said he will not prosecute. Sacks argued before Lindsey that a charge of malicious wounding on a law enforcement officer would require Gray to have known law enforcement were in the line of fire, which Sacks said he couldn’t have known.

Sacks said he’s glad prosecutors chose not to pursue the malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer charge, but it remains to be seen what evidence the prosecution has for claiming Gray’s actions meet the standard for aggravated malicious wounding.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com