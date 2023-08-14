Accused Lima drug dealer fails to appear at trial on Monday

Aug. 14—LIMA — An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Lima man charged with a dozen drug and weapon-related crimes after he failed to appear for his jury trial in the courtroom of Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser.

If Travon Thomas can be located by the end of the day on Monday, his trial will begin Tuesday using a panel of jurors summoned for a trial that morning in the courtroom of Judge Jeffrey Reed, court officials said.

Thomas, 36, is accused of taking part in fentanyl, cocaine and heroin trafficking in the city of Lima between April 1 and May 1, 2021, according to the indictment. He is also charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The counts against Thomas include first-degree felony charges of aggravated funding of drug trafficking; three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; two counts of trafficking in cocaine; two counts of trafficking in heroin; along with single counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Other counts in the indictment include possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

Specifications attached to some of the counts call for the forfeiture of weapons and money in a drug case upon conviction.