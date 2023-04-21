Accused machete-wielding stalker pleads not guilty

Apr. 21—A demonstrative John Drew Peterson pleaded not guilty to a felony stalking charge in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

En route to the defendant's table, the 75-year-old, donning a U.S. Army uniform, paused as he passed the victims in the case and gestured at them with one finger.

"[Expletive] you," he said.

Prosecutors brought the Flathead Valley man up on the single felony count for his alleged role in a March 25 confrontation on Castle View Road west of Kalispell. Peterson's neighbors accused him of standing in their yard, wielding a machete and yelling death threats, according to court documents.

Peterson allegedly said he would "gut" the family "like pigs," court documents said.

The 75-year-old told responding Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies he had become angry after his neighbors' dog injured his horse, according to court documents. A veterinarian called out to assist confirmed an injury to the horse, but determined it did not come from a dog, court documents said.

Investigators later allegedly found a machete matching the neighbors' description in Peterson's barn.

Authorities initially held Peterson in the county jail with bail set at $100,000, an amount he posted before his April 20 arraignment before Judge Robert Allison.

Allison, who caught part of the exchange in the courtroom, warned Peterson against further outbursts.

"We don't appreciate hand gestures in the court," Allison said. "I don't know what that was, but if you do it again, you'll be going out through that door [for inmates] for contempt."

Following Peterson's not guilty plea, Allison set an omnibus hearing for Aug. 16 with a pretrial conference to follow on Sept. 13. He then asked Peterson if he had any questions, which the 75-year-old used to mount an impromptu defense.

"I have tried to live a life of quiet tranquility until my next door neighbors moved in," he said. "I lived the next 13 years in terror."

Story continues

Peterson, who told the court he already suffered from post traumatic stress, said he had suffered attempted extortion and a series of unfounded arrests.

"His vicious dog came onto my property and attacked my horse," Peterson claimed. "Because of that I spent 16 days in jail."

Allison noted that information might be better served going to Peterson's attorney, Liam Gallagher, and reminded him he had the right to remain silent.

Following the exchange, County Attorney Travis Ahner sought additional conditions on the terms of Peterson's release from custody, including a ban on alcohol or entering businesses that serve alcohol, like bars and casinos. Ahner also asked that Peterson give up his firearms for the duration of the court proceedings.

Allison granted all of the proposed restrictions.

If convicted, Peterson faces up to five years behind bars and a fine of $10,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.