Accused Maduro front man Alex Saab ordered on house arrest while fighting U.S. extradition

Antonio Maria Delgado

A Cape Verde court ruled Thursday that Alex Saab, the man accused by the U.S. of being a front man for Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, can be held under house arrest while he tries to fight an extradition request to face corruption charges in South Florida.

The ruling came a day after Donald Trump left the White House and followed requests from his lawyers, who said the Colombian businessman suffers from poor health aggravated by the harsh conditions of his imprisonment.

“We are very happy with the decision,” said Baltaza Garzón, who heads Saab’s defense team, adding that it “should have occurred a long time ago.”

Earlier this month, the Cape Verdean Court of Appeals of Barlavento approved a U.S. request to extradite Saab in order to face federal charges in South Florida. Prosecutors allege he embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars from Venezuelan state coffers, but the decision is under appeal before the highest court of the island.

While requesting to be placed under house arrest, his lawyers argued that Saab has spent more than seven months in prison “under inhumane conditions that have directly affected his delicate state of health.” They also argued that he is not a flight risk.

Saab, born in Barranquilla and of Lebanese descent, has been linked several companies, including Group Grand Limited, accused of running a corruption scheme through a food aid program known locally as CLAP, run by the Maduro regime.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Saab, along with Maduro’s stepsons, embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars through the government program.

The U.S. brought charges against Saab and right-hand man Álvaro Enrique Pulido for allegedly laundering up to $350 million dollars.

A few hours before receiving the court decision in his favor, Saab sent a public letter celebrating the end of the Trump administration, which took a hardline stance against Maduro, instead supporting opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president.

“I have had an ‘abundance of time’ to try to understand why Donald Trump was so committed to attacking the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and those of us who work to help the people of Venezuela meet their basic needs,” Saab wrote in the letter.

He went on to accused Trump of hating “almost everything that is alive, except for himself.”

    One of former President Donald Trump's last acts in office was issuing a directive extending free Secret Service protection to his four adult children and two of their spouses for the next six months, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.It's not just his adult children benefiting — Trump also directed that former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien continue to receive Secret Service protection for six months, two people familiar with the matter told the Post. This 24-hour security, funded by taxpayer money, is expected to cost millions.Under federal law, only Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, and their 14-year-old son, Barron, are entitled to Secret Service protection now that they have left the White House; while Donald and Melania can receive protection for the rest of their lives, Barron is only entitled to it up until his 16th birthday.The Post notes that presidents have the ability to order Secret Service protection for anyone they want, but it is extremely unusual for an outgoing president to order this type of security for their children who are well into adulthood. It is also unclear if there is precedent for ordering security for former aides. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush requested security extensions for their daughters, who were in college when their presidencies ended. Once former President Barack Obama was out of office, his daughters — one in high school, the other on a gap year from college — received a short extension of security.During Trump's presidency, his adult children took more than 4,500 trips, including vacations and business travel for the Trump Organization, the Post reports. Taxpayers paid millions of dollars for Secret Service agents to accompany them on those jaunts.More stories from theweek.com Biden removes Trump's Diet Coke button from the Oval Office 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Biden's team reportedly realized after inauguration that Trump really had no vaccine distribution plan