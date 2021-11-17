Accused Manchester killer, 14, likely facing only probation because of his age

Nov. 17—The case of the teen charged in the death of 13-year-old Zaniya Wright this year likely won't be tried in adult court because he's too young.

On Friday, Manchester police arrested a 14-year-old boy and charged him with felony murder, first-degree sexual assault, first-degree strangulation, and risk of injury to a minor.

The charges stem from June, when police said they were called to 40 Olcott St., an apartment building, at 8:40 a.m. where they found Wright dead. Police said Wright had been reported missing the night before, and was found in a common area of the apartment complex.

If the accused killer were older, the crimes he is charged with would automatically cause his case to be transferred to superior court. However, state statues prohibit the transfer of cases for juveniles who commit crimes under the age of 15.

As a result, the teen will be tried as a juvenile. The typical maximum sentence is 2 1/2 years of probation supervision.

Along with that sentence a judge could apply certain conditions, such as living location, schooling, drug and alcohol testing and treatment, community service, and counseling.

There is a way that the teen could receive a greater amount of probation, if his case was designated a serious sexual offender prosecution.

Prosecutors can ask judges for such a designation in cases where juveniles are charged with crimes of a sexual nature and the case isn't transferred to superior court.

Following the request, a hearing must be held within 30 days, and the court must then make a decision within 30 days of the hearing.

Juveniles convicted in such cases must be sentenced to at least 5 years of additional special juvenile probation, to commence after their initial probation, according to state law.

State statutes even appear to provide a way that the accused teen could be tried as an adult after all, however slight the chances.

According to the statutes, if a juvenile's case receives the serious sexual offender designation, and they opt for a jury trial, their case would be transferred to Superior Court for that trial, and if found guilty, they would be sentenced as an adult.

Once the case was transferred, even if the juvenile pleaded guilty to a lesser crime, they would be sentenced as an adult. However, juveniles in that situation who had their case dismissed or were found not guilty would resume juvenile status.

Juvenile crime became a hot topic of discussion this year after an increase in the number of car burglaries and thefts, many by young people.

East Hartford and Glastonbury held forums where residents expressed anger and frustration, and called for action by legislators to help with the problem.

At a July town council meeting in Glastonbury, former juvenile prosecutor Francis Carino said changes in state law have left juvenile courts "kind of lax, kind of powerless."

Iliana Pujols, who works with the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said the adult justice system isn't made to serve children. The adult system allows for longer periods of incarceration, but doesn't address the root cause of the issue.

She said society has an idea that punishment is the only way to achieve justice, but without digging in deeper, such as why the crime happened and how it can be avoided, justice isn't achieved.

