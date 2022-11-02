Accused Martin City killer released after securing bond

Nov. 1—The man accused of shooting two people in Martin City over the summer — leaving one dead — was released from county jail Oct. 31 after posting a $750,000 bond.

Del Orrin Crawford, 40, of Kila faces deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and tampering charges in Flathead County District Court following the Aug. 27 shooting. Witnesses told investigators that the deadly confrontation arose out of a dispute concerning a golf cart, according to court documents.

Prior to his release, Crawford and his attorney, Daniel Wood, appeared with Deputy County Attorney Stacy Boman before Judge Dan Wilson. Wood told the court that Crawford had turned his firearms over to his sons and a friend. Crawford was expected to move back to his home in Kila, according to court documents.

Conditions of his release include the wearing of a GPS monitoring device and a requirement to remain within Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties. He must eschew firearms and alcohol, and avoid bars, taverns or casinos. He is also barred from speaking with the victims or any witnesses.

Crawford's release comes just weeks after he unsuccessfully sought to see his bail lowered. During the hearing, Wood emphasized Crawford's law abiding past — though acknowledging a misdemeanor driving under the influence conviction — and pointed to his years of carrying a firearm without incident.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Crawford introduced a firearm into the disagreement and ultimately allegedly shot and killed Whisper Sellars while wounding her husband, Doug Crosswhite. During that hearing Wood repeatedly said he felt he could mount a self-defense case at trial, though Judge Dan Wilson saw little, at that juncture, to explain why Crawford needed to turn to a firearm for protection.

According to court documents and courtroom testimony, the disagreement turned to shoving and Crawford allegedly produced the weapon after getting pushed to the ground. After the shooting, he allegedly fled, though he spoke with investigators by phone and eventually turned himself in to authorities, court documents said.

Crawford picked up the tampering charge for allegedly trying to hide his firearm prior to his surrender.

An omnibus hearing in the case is set for Nov. 16 and Crawford is expected back in court for a scheduled Jan. 4 pretrial conference.

