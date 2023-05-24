Accused mass murderer in Cleveland also charged with decade-old slaying in Camden

CAMDEN – A man accused of killing four people in Cleveland has confessed to a decade-old murder in North Camden, authorities say.

Martin Muniz, 41, admitted to fatally shooting Jaime Molina, 45, in North Camden on the afternoon of Oct. 30, 2013, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

The confession came after Muniz approached Cleveland police officers on Jan. 13 and said he'd shot five people at a home in the Ohio city.

Police found three people dead at the shooting scene — a 70-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, while an 8-year-old girl survived her wounds, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The victims were reported to be members of Muniz' family.

Child survived Cleveland mass shooting

“Words fall short in describing the barbaric actions committed by this individual,” Michael C. O’Malley, Cuyahoga County's prosecutor, said in announcing charges against Muniz.

In admitting to the Camden murder, Muniz told police he had shot Molina in the face, according to a probable cause statement for a murder charge in New Jersey..

Muniz also said he’d been arrested for an unspecified offense in Riverton in December 2013 while still in possession of the murder weapon, according to the statement.

New Jersey State Police determined in April 2015 that a gun seized from Muniz in Riverton was a match for a shell casing found near Molina's body at North 5th and Cedar streets, the statement says.

Martin Muniz faces 26 charges in two cities

Muniz, a Cleveland resident, was charged on May 22 with Molina’s murder.

He is accused of 25 crimes in Cleveland, including four counts of aggravated murder.

The charges are only allegations. Muniz has not been convicted in either case.

Muniz remains in custody in Cuyahoga County Jail.

