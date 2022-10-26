Accused methamphetamine dealer arrested on failure-to-appear warrant

RICHMOND, Ind. — An accused Richmond methamphetamine dealer was arrested Monday on a warrant issued after he failed to appear for an initial hearing.

Timothy Robert Carico, 51, of the first block of North 20th Street is being held without bond in Wayne County's jail. He has three open cases against him in Superior Court 2.

The most recent of those cases charges Carico with Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He is also accused of being a habitual offender.

Carico did not appear at his Oct. 13 initial hearing in that case, and the arrest warrant was issued for him.

Carico was originally arrested Sept. 22 when the silver Dodge Magnum he was driving did not have a license plate, according to an affidavit of probable cause. After speeding along Williamsburg Pike, Carico turned onto North West T Street, then into Road Ready Towing, where he tried to walk away from the vehicle.

During a pat down, marijuana, $163.50, a glass smoking pipe and a bag of methamphetamine were found in Carico's pants pockets, the affidavit said. More methamphetamine was located under the driver's seat. The methamphetamine totaled 148 grams, and Carico claimed he planned to sell most of it so he could get some free for personal use.

Carico also was charged with Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and Level 5 felony possession of a destructive device after an Aug. 24 arrest. That arrest occurred after Richmond Police Department officers twice responded to Carico's residence for domestic complaints, according to the affidavit.

On the second occurrence, two guns and an explosive device were turned over to officers, the affidavit said. The Indiana State Police handled the explosive device that was apparently made from fireworks.

After the August arrest, a petition to revoke was filed in a case where Carico was sentenced Jan. 11 to two years of home detention and eight years of probation after pleading guilty to Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

That case resulted from an Oct. 13, 2020, arrest when Carico was observed making a short visit to the City View Motel, according to an affidavit. Carico was pulled over after speeding on U.S. 40, and K-9 Agar indicated to the presence of a narcotics odor in the vehicle. A firearm, methamphetamine and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

Carico also has two previous felony convictions for intimidation, plus felony convictions for invasion of privacy and stalking. He has been convicted of six misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana, intimidation, invasion of privacy and three driving-related offenses.

The advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction is 17½ years with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Accused methamphetamine dealer arrested on failure-to-appear warrant