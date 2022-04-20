Accused Miami pimp made victim watch ‘training’ video, police say: a Snoop Dogg musical

Devon Jerome Matthews, police say, lured a 20-year-old Minnesota woman into his web with flash: his green Porsche with the license tag gam3God.

While visiting South Beach earlier this month, she asked him about the car, and they exchanged numbers. They became soon became “romantically involved,” according to a police report, before Matthew suggested she “should join his team and can make a lot of money.” She believed he was “speaking about stocks.”

But authorities say Matthews, 35, was actually a pimp — and he tried to coerce the woman into the illegal sex business. He even made her watch a “training video,” the 2005 movie “Boss’n Up,” a musical about pimping made by rapper Snoop Dogg, before shuttling her to various Miami strip clubs.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced it has charged Matthews, who hails from New York and remains a fugitive. He’s charged with multiple felonies, including directing prostitution, coercing to commit human trafficking and compelling prostitution. One of his cohorts, Larresha Paul, 25, of Bowling Green, Kansas, was also charged with human-trafficking-related counts.

Matthews and Paul are also accused of raping the woman at an apartment where he was staying in Doral. They’re both charged with sexual battery.

“Sadly, there does not appear to be an end to those human traffickers, who wish to sell and exploit others for a quick profit,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

The victim managed to escape on Monday after managing to call an ex-boyfriend to say “she was in fear for life.” The ex-boyfriend called Doral police officers, who found the woman at the apartment — along with Paul and Matthews Porsche.

The victim told Doral Police Detective Kelsey. Bienvenu and State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force Sgt. Daniel Mosquera that she had been driven to auditions at well-known Miami strips clubs: Gold Rush, Cheetah’s and Tootsies, according to the arrest report.

Matthews told her that “he takes the girls on the team to various strip clubs throughout Miami and Broward [counties] and has them perform sex acts in VIP rooms for money ... that to make the most money, that’s what you need to do,” the report said.

Matthews even made her write down “rules” in her phone — including that she was never to go home with a client, but always get a hotel, according to police. Paul had been tasked with driving her around, and told her she had to give Edward “all of the money and he will maintain you.” It was unclear from police reports whether the victim had performed any sex acts for money.

“Boss’n Up,” the musical the victim was made to watch, tells the story of an aspiring pimp who “gets sucked into a dangerous game of prostitution, money and murder,” according to IMDB.

Paul remained jail on Wednesday evening. It was unclear if she had retained an attorney.