Accused military leaker Jack Teixeira's detention hearing to resume Thursday in Worcester

Law enforcement officers from the Department of Homeland Security outside the federal courthouse in Worcester on April 27.

WORCESTER — Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top-secret documents on a social media channel, is slated to return to Worcester’s federal courthouse Thursday to continue his detention hearing.

According to the online docket for the state federal court, Teixeira will appear before federal magistrate judge David H. Hennessy on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Teixeira will be in Worcester because it is the courthouse where Hennessy, the judge assigned to the case, usually sits.

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman is on trial for allegedly posting top-secret government data to friends in a Discord social media forum.

He first appeared in the Worcester courthouse April 27, where Hennessy mulled whether to detain Teixeira after a hearing.

In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, center, is seated as defense attorney Brendan Kelley stands and speaks, at right, and his father Jack Michael Teixeira is seated in the witness stand, during a detention hearing in federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Worcester, Mass. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy in Teixeira's detention hearing put off an immediate decision on whether he should be kept in custody until his trial or released to home confinement or under other conditions.

During the hearing, prosecutors painted Teixeira as a dangerous, self-centered and disloyal person with a fixation on mass murder. A court filing by prosecutors argued that Teixeira has a history of violent and racist statements.

Prosecutors also said Teixeira could possibly be vulnerable to foreign influence.

Teixeira's three court-appointed public defenders argued he had never taken steps to actually harm anyone and that the government does not have proof Teixeira intended to share the top-secret documents outside of his private Discord forum.

The defense argued for Teixeira to be released to the custody of his father, Jack Teixeira Sr.

If convicted, Teixeira could face up to 25 years in prison on charges of violating the Espionage Act and an act prohibiting unauthorized removal of classified documents.

