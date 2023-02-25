Accused Millennium shooter charged with six counts

Feb. 24—The man accused of shooting a gun off in his hotel room at the Millennium Harvest House on Monday has been charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors.

Antonio Lucero, 45, was formally charged Thursday with felony counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, felony criminal mischief, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

He is being held at the Boulder County Jail on $200,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for March 16.

According to a release, dispatchers received reports of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Millennium Harvest House, 1345 28th St., at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to an affidavit, an officer reported hearing about eight shots, and police were able to identify a suspect through an open window on the fourth floor.

The suspect was determined to be Lucero, with the hotel confirming he was checked in as a guest in a fourth-story room.

As police prepared to enter the room, Lucero fled the room and out of the hotel before being chased by officers. He was apprehended after one officer used a stun gun on Lucero, according to the affidavit.

Officers reportedly found methamphetamine in his possession, along with two handguns.

A search of the room found a bullet hole in the door, ammunition and an empty holster, while a search of the area outside found shell casings on the ground below the window and bullet holes in a car and a nearby building.

There were no injuries, but police did issue a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding blocks as SWAT units swept the building.

According to the affidavit, Lucero has an extensive criminal history that includes charges of burglary, motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, drug distribution and parole violations.