Accused MoMA stabber Gary Cabana extradited to NYC to face attempted murder charges after fleeing to Philadelphia

The Manhattan museum madman who stabbed two MoMA workers last year has been charged with attempted murder following his extradition from Philadelphia, police said Wednesday.

Gary Cabana was returned to the city Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and assault.

Cabana flew into a rage the afternoon of March 12 and allegedly stabbed two Museum of Modern Art workers after he was denied entry because his membership had been revoked following past disruptive behavior.

The museum workers — a woman, 24, stabbed in the neck and back and a man, also 24, stabbed in the collarbone — suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Cabana fled the W. 53rd St museum and spent two days on the lam, taunting police and defending himself on social media before he was busted In Philadelphia when cops found him sleeping on a bus in a Greyhound station.

“Best cops in the United States right here, buddy,” Cabana said as he was handcuffed and taken into custody. “They just made the United States safe. I’m public enemy number one.”

Police there said Cabana had raised havoc at a Best Western hotel, trashing his room and setting it on fire after he was told he could not extend his stay.

He was charged in Philadelphia with arson and reckless endangerment, among other crimes.

Prior to his arrest he said on Instagram that he was framed by MOMA staffers and that the only reason his membership had been revoked was because he laughed during a movie.

“Praying for all the haters who believe the Moma/media LIES,” he said on Instagram.