Accused Murdaugh shooter says gun went off during struggle

The man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh in a botched assisted-suicide plot claims he had no idea about the plan until he showed up that afternoon.

Curtis Edward Smith, Murdaugh’s reported drug dealer, has been charged with the September shooting of the South Carolina legal scion after both he and Murdaugh confessed to the scheme. Now, though, Smith claims he was practically ambushed.

“I don’t know if betrayed is even the word for it,” Smith, 61, told the New York Times. “I thought of him as a brother, you know, and loved him like a brother. And I would’ve done almost anything for him. Almost.”

Smith claims that Murdaugh gave him no information on Sept. 5, other than to meet him on the side of a rural road.

“I want you to shoot me in the back of the head,” Murdaugh told him, according to Smith, and handed him a loaded gun.

“It ain’t going to happen,” Smith told the Times he responded.

The two then allegedly struggled and the gun went off, hitting Murdaugh in the head.

Smith claimed he checked that Murdaugh was OK, then drove off.

According to police, Murdaugh told officers that he had been shot by a stranger who drove off immediately, before days later confessing to the set-up. His lawyer said Murdaugh, struggling with a drug addiction fueled by the deaths of his wife and younger son earlier that summer, had wanted to ensure that his eldest son got his $10 million life insurance payout.