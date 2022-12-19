Accused of murder, Atlantikh Balidemaj may ask for probable cause hearing. Why it matters.

NEW LONDON — A 22-year-old Norwich man accused of murder will decide in the coming weeks whether to request a probable cause hearing in his case.

Atlantikh Balidemaj, of 158 Case St. made a brief appearance on Monday in New London Superior Court with his attorney, Drzislav Coric, where he was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the shooting and subsequent death of 30-year-old Jashira Pagan.

Pagan’s critically injured body – police said she was shot in the face – was found outside the Uncasville Condominiums complex on West Thames Street on Nov. 5. She was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital that day with no brain activity and died at the hospital on Nov. 7.

Balidemaj told police he was with Pagan shortly before the shooting, but denied any involvement in her death.

Balidemaj, who flashed a peace sign at family and supporters before exiting court on Monday, is expected to decide by Jan. 23 whether to request or waive a probable cause hearing in his case.

Typically, when a defendant first appears in court after getting arrested, a judge decides after reading the arrest warrant and police reports whether there is enough evidence that a crime has been committed.

Someone accused of a homicide, however, is entitled to a probable cause hearing, at which time a prosecutor would present evidence in a similar way to a trial and the judge would rule afterward, using that same lower standard of whether there’s probable cause a crime has been committed.

In addition to murder, Balidemaj, who was arrested by Norwich police on Dec. 9 and is being held on a $5 million bond, is also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm. He has not yet pleaded to any of the charges.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christa Baker, who is also handling a weapon possession case lodged against Balidemaj’s brother, Vullnetar Balidemaj.

