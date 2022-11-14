Accused murder suspect arrested, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force says

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenston Thomas Sunday afternoon at a hotel in Macon.

They said they made the arrest with assistance from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas shot a detention officer and another man several times at an apartment complex in McDonough earlier this month.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer, who was not identified, was flown to the hospital in critical condition, but was listed as stable. The second man, who has also not been identified, died from his injuries.

Thomas had been on the run since and investigators said he’s had help.

Thomas was taken to the Henry County jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: