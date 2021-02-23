Accused murderer back in Pennsylvania for arraignment

Feb. 23—MILTON — Accused murderer Tracy Rollins will arrive in Union County at 12:15 this afternoon and will be arraigned by video in front of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeff Mensch.

State police say they will be flying from the Lycoming County Airport to Connecticut to transport Rollins back to the Valley.

Rollins, 28, of Dallas, Texas, is accused of shooting and killing Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, inside his tractor-trailer, according to state troopers.

Troopers say he dumped her body along Interstate 80 in Union County. Rollins waived an extradition hearing in Connecticut last week, Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said.

When Rollins arrives back to Pennsylvania he will be transported to the Milton barracks to be arraigned via video in front of Mensch, troopers said.