UPDATE: Accused murderer, companion in custody, police say

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·2 min read

Sep. 27—SUNBURY — Accused murderer Randy Easton is in custody, according to Sunbury Police.

Easton, a city resident who was wanted by authorities for allegedly shooting 33-year-old Joesph Rice, of Sunbury, during an argument, early Sunday morning was taken into custody at the Relax Inn, in Lewisburg at 11:45 p.m. Monday by Sunbury Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Chief Brad Hare.

Easton is charged with criminal homicide.

Police have also charged Easton's companion, Lisa Gebhart, 45, of White Deer Ave., White Deer, with hindering apprehension of a criminal for allegedly failing to report Easton's whereabouts to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Gebhart was found at the Lewisburg motel with Easton late Monday evening and taken into custody, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

Police had said Easton was considered "armed and dangerous" after allegedly shooting and killing Rice, of North 7th Street, during an altercation on 3rd Street and Raspberry Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Hare said he would release further details later Tuesday but for now would only say Sunbury Police are still probing the incident and said it is a "very active investigation."

On Sunday morning officers were dispatched to the area of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue for a report of man laying on the ground after being shot, according to authorities.

Police said during the investigation they discovered Rice and Easton had an ongoing feud.

Police said during the interviews he learned Easton had left the bar and Rice wanted to speak with him and it led to an argument, according to court documents.

Easton pulled out a gun and Rice ran toward Laughter's Bar before Easton fired three shots hitting Rice, Kurtz said in court documents.

Police secured video surveillance from the area and the footage shows the women pull up next to Rice near Raspberry Avenue before an individual believed to be Easton walked toward Rice. Then Rice pulled out a large instrument and began to swing at Easton, police said.

Easton then pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at Rice, striking him in the back with one of the shots, according to court documents

Easton is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday, police said.

