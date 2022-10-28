Accused murderer convicted by jury in unrelated armed robbery case

Oct. 28—LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Court jury has convicted a Falls man, also accused of murder, with the armed September 2020 hold-up of a Cataract City convenience store.

The jury, which began deliberating this past Friday, returned their verdict on Monday afternoon, finding Atrel M. Hudson guilty of first-degree robbery. Hudson's co-defendant, Keyon Barber, pleaded guilty to the same charge just before the start of jury selection in the case.

Hudson, 28, who acted as his own defense attorney during the trial, faces a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison as a result of his conviction.

He also faces a possible sentence of life in prison after being indicted by a Niagara County grand jury for the murder and sexual abuse of a young mother, also in September 2020. Hudson faces a six-count indictment that charges him with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and single counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Mariah Wilson.

At his arraignment on the indictment charges, Hudson pleaded not guilty. He has been jailed since his October 2020 arrest in connection with the convenience store robbery.

Prosecutors have said that Hudson has criminal records in "New York and other states."

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman has said Hudson's murder and sexual assault indictment was the result of an intensive 18-month investigation by detectives in the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Patrol officers were called to a home, at 1701 LaSalle Ave., on the morning of Sept, 4, 2020, to "check the welfare" of the resident of an apartment there. When they arrived, officers said they found Wilson's body lying on the floor of her apartment, deceased.

Wilson, 28, was the mother of two young children.

While detectives declined to comment on the cause of Wilson's death, members of her family posted on social media that she was "beat to death." Prosecutors have also declined to comment on "the facts of the case."

The indictment accuses Hudson of breaking into Wilson's apartment and sexually abusing her before killing her. It also accuses him of possessing "a loaded firearm" on the day of Wilson's death.