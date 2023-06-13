Accused murderer found incompetent to stand trial

Jun. 13—ASHTABULA — Accused murderer David Montalban was found incompetent to stand trial at a hearing on Monday, and will be sent to a mental health facility in an attempt to restore him to competency.

Ashtabula City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said the state and defense attorneys agreed to admit a competency examination into evidence.

"Based on the results of that, the judge has found him incompetent to stand trial at this time," Cooper said. "He is going to be sent to Northcoast Behavioral Hospital, where they will try and restore him to competency."

The report states they believe Montalban can be restored to competency, she said.

"He'll be taken to the hospital by the police department, they'll call the police department and say 'Hey, we think he's competent,' the police department will go pick him up, and we'll pick up the court proceedings from where they stopped," Cooper said.

Court records state evaluators believe Montalban can be restored to competency within a year.

"It might be way shorter than that, but it can't be longer than that," Cooper said. "They'll update the court, and if ... they change their minds and decide he can never be restored, we'll have to go from there."

Montalban was charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, and one count of attempted aggravated murder, all with firearm specifications, on May 8. He is accused of killing Rihana Gilbert, 46, of Ashtabula, and shooting Timothy Campbell, 33, of Ashtabula, at an auto parts store in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road on the afternoon of May 5.

Montalban entered no plea at his initial appearance in Ashtabula Municipal Court, and was ordered held without bond.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell previously said the two victims appeared to have no connection to one another, or to Montalban.