Accused murderer ordered to stand trial in Wagoner County

Aug. 21—WAGONER — A woman accused of killing and dismembering her roommate in Wagoner County before leaving the body parts inside a deep freeze in a wooded area near Mena, Arkansas, will stand trial for first-degree murder and related charges.

Wagoner County prosecutors allege Kore Bommeli killed Talina Galloway for her money sometime between March 27 and April 17, 2020, just weeks after the first COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in Oklahoma. Bommeli, who was granted powers of attorney to make Galloway's medical decisions and named executor of Galloway's estate, reportedly feared the novel coronavirus.

"We believe there was a money motive," Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan said following a preliminary hearing that began July 28 and consumed much of five days since then. "She was afraid of COVID-19 and thought it was going to destroy the world — she was going to live it up until that happened."

Bommeli, 59, was arrested in January for first-degree murder while she was out on bond and living in Wisconsin while awaiting trial here for charges filed while Galloway was considered a missing person. Prosecutors filed murder and dismemberment charges after a woman hiking near Mena, Arkansas, in December reported the discovery of a freezer, in which the remains of Galloway's dismembered body were found.

Prosecutors allege Bommeli reported her roommate missing on April 17. During the investigation of Galloway's disappearance, "investigators learned that the defendant lied about taking" Galloway to the hospital in March, "the whereabouts of a white trailer" allegedly seen by investigators at the Whitehorn Cove residence when they took the initial report, and the location of Galloway's bedroom inside their Whitehorn Cove home.

Janet Bickel Hutson, who represents Bommeli, argued for dismissal of the most serious charges based on the absence of evidence that could prove where those alleged crimes occurred. Prosecutors acknowledged the belief that Bommeli killed Galloway and dismembered her body in Wagoner County is based solely on circumstantial evidence.

"I don't think anybody knows where these crimes occurred," Hutson said after her client was ordered to stand trial for six felonies related to Galloway's death. "I think there are a whole lot of other people" who could have committed these crimes.

Hutson said the fact there is no known crime scene, coupled with the fact that Galloway's body was found in Arkansas, raises questions about venue and jurisdiction. Crimes can be prosecuted only in courts that have legal authority — or jurisdiction — over the subject matter and the accused.

To establish jurisdiction, Jordan said state law requires only evidence that shows where a crime "might have been committed." He said large areas where blood were found in a bedroom and in the garage at the women's home satisfies that requirement with regard to the murder charge, and the amount of time — and privacy — required for to dismember a body suggests desecration was carried out where Galloway was killed.

"That place is the residence of Talina Galloway," Jordan said about the alleged crime scene. "Blue Star (luminol) reflected the presence of blood — it is preliminary, and it doesn't matter that DNA through degradation, through chemical contamination through cleaning, was not sufficiently found."

What does matter, Jordan said, arguing in opposition to Hutson's attempts to derail the state's case, is "large sections of blood were detected through Blue Star both in the garage and the bedroom where Talina Galloway resided.

Malice of forethought required to prove first-degree murder, Jordan said, can be proven with the testimony of a medical examiner. The medical examiner concluded it took "at least three blows to the head" to "cause the skull fracture" sustained by Galloway.

District Judge Bret Smith said the evidence was difficult to "present and absorb" for the lawyers "and for the court, as well." That evidence, he ruled, was sufficient to prove the crimes alleged were committed, and there was probable cause to believe Bommeli committed them.

Bommeli is scheduled to appear for district court arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13. She remains in custody without bond.