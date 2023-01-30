Accused murderer pleads guilty on first day of trial

EVANSVILLE − An Evansville man accused of killing James Christopher McClernon last year rescinded his not-guilty plea on the first day of his trial and instead struck a deal with Vanderburgh County prosecutors.

Rickey Allen Kiper Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with murder July 27, 2022, the same day he allegedly shot and killed McClernon, 41, at a West Side mobile home park where both men lived.

According to a sworn affidavit, Kiper told Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office detectives he killed McClernon because he was a registered sex offender, an issue prosecutors began to address just before Kiper pleaded guilty.

Just after 3:05 p.m., Kiper's defense attorney announced his client had forfeited his right to a jury trial and would instead plead guilty to one count of felony murder and a habitual offender sentencing enhancement.

In exchange, Vanderburgh County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a firearm sentencing enhancement.

The announcement capped off a dramatic, but short, murder trial. Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies had to escort Kiper out of the courtroom earlier in the afternoon after he repeatedly shouted profanities at the lead prosecutor, who he called a "punk ass bitch."

Kiper's outburst occurred as prosecutors questioned his sister, who was under subpoena to testify at the trial. She refused to implicate her brother in the murder.

"I have nothing to say on the state's behalf," she said. "That's my blood brother ... He's a damn good man."

As prosecutors continued to question her, Kiper interjected, telling them to "leave my sister alone."

After being admonished by Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Magistrate Kelli Fink, Kiper was allowed to return to the courtroom. He kept quiet for the rest of the day.

Kiper's family attended the trial, as did members of McClernon's family. Both sides appeared shocked that a plea agreement had been reached. As the proceedings came to a close, Kiper, dressed in a blue shirt and slacks, hugged his family before a deputy escorted him out of the courtroom.

Kiper will remain in custody at the Vanderburgh County jail until he is sentenced Feb. 23. Fink said the court could sentence Kiper to serve between 45 and 65 years in prison for the murder charge. The habitual offender sentencing enhancement carries a sentence between six and 20 years.

