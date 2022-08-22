Accused murderer pleads guilty, gets 15 years to life plus 3

Aug. 22—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man pleaded guilty Friday in the Sept. 8, 2021 shooting death of Crystal Garney of Ashtabula, according to court records.

Daniel A. Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to murder with a firearm, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Judge Thomas Harris sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison, plus three years for the firearm specification. The other charges merged.

Taylor is accused of shooting Garney in the head and then dumping her body in Jefferson Township.

Garney was last seen Sept. 8, 2021 at her East 14th Street home. She was reported missing two days later, police said.

On Sept. 13, police found her body wrapped in plastic and cloth in the railroad right-of-way at Route 167 and March Road. A coroner's investigator said the body had been there for several days.

The preliminary autopsy showed Garney died of a gunshot to the left side of her head, according to the investigator.

Court-appointed attorney David Per Due represented Taylor. He remains incarcerated without bond.

Taylor and an alleged accomplice, Heather A. Tinker, 37, of Streetsboro, were scheduled to be tried together today, but now that Taylor pleaded guilty, Tinker will face a jury alone, according to court records. She is charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Taylor's other alleged accomplice, Randall D. Campbell, 47, of Ashtabula pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony. He will be sentenced Aug. 29, according to court records.