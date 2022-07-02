Accused murderer prelim date set after three continuances

Jul. 2—SUNBURY — After three continuances the preliminary hearing for accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru is set for July 15 inside the Northumberland County Courthouse.

The hearing was rescheduled three times but will now take place on July 15 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey inside the courthouse instead of Toomey's courtroom inside the Northumberland County Commissioners' Administrative offices because of security concerns.

Toomey, who will oversee the hearing, said Uhuru's father, Ajani Munsh-Uche Uhuru, 54, of Center Street, who is accused of felony hindering after officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son was driving following the shooting, is not yet scheduled.

The 23-year-old Uhuru is jailed at the Snyder County Prison without bail. He was captured in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshal Service on May 24 after being on the run.

Police said he entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19 and got into an argument with 30-year-old Kareem Jakes. Police say the younger Uhuru shot and killed Jakes before fleeing.

The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.

When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said. The older Uhuru was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail set by Toomey.