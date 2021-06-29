Accused murderer waives hearing; attorney says move to protect family members

Jun. 29—SHAMOKIN — Accused murderer Matthew J. Reed waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday while his lawyer said he will ask for a mental health evaluation for his client.

Reed, 23, who had been living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, is accused by Stonington state police of killing three people in a Snydertown home earlier this month. According to court documents, police said Reed drove to a home in Snydertown on June 9 and gunned down Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown, because of a dispute over a vehicle purchase.

Reed walked into Shamokin District Judge John Gembic's courtroom Tuesday and glanced over at a dozen friends and family members of the victim. He did speak, while his attorney, Jim best, of Sunbury, met with Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and District Judge Gembic behind closed doors.

Family members of the victims wept and hugged and some stared directly at Reed. After Reed was seated, he never turned around to look at the crowd inside the small courtroom.

"I know my client feels bad about all of this," Best said after the proceedings. "He (Reed) agreed there was enough evidence to proceed to court and he didn't want to put them through a hearing."

After about 30 minutes of waiting, Best, Matulewicz and Gembic appeared. The judge announced Reed was going to waive his hearing.

"Do you understand what you are doing?" Gembic asked Reed. "Yes, It's fine," Reed replied. Moments later the hearing was over and Reed was taken back to Northumberland County Jail where he will remain until his trial. Gembic once again denied bail.

On June 10, the day Reed was arrested he told Gembic he was "not a bad person."

Best said he would be filing motions in court to get Reed evaluated.

According to police, a dispute over a vehicle purchase caused Reed to "snap" just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road, Trooper Josiah Reiner, state police at Stonington, wrote in a criminal affidavit. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.

Story continues

According to Williams' brother, James Mondrosch, 64, of Danville, his sister and Reed were related by marriage. Mondrosch said Reed moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey and lived with Mondrosch for several weeks before being thrown out after the man discovered Reed was purchasing parts online to build a ghost gun.

A ghost gun is an unregulated firearm built with various parts that could be purchased online and are untraceable. Police have not said what kind of gun was used.

A witness said she saw Reed outside the victims' home as they looked over the car at about noon the day of the murders, according to court documents.

The vehicle was gone by 3 p.m. and later recovered at the Sunbury boat launch off South Front Street. Reed was apprehended about 8:15 p.m. nearby at Haven Ministry Center, a homeless shelter where he was living.

The murder scene and the shelter are about 8 miles apart.

Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, said Reed potentially faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.