Accused murderer withdraws request for bond

May 1—A Chattanooga man charged with murder for a shooting on April 25 in the parking lot outside of the Oyster Pub bar that led to the death of a Cleveland, Tennessee, man withdrew his request for bond but can seek it later, according to the Whitfield County Clerk's Office.

Devon R. Wheeler, 26, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the death of Rashad Goldston, 28.

Investigators believe a dispute occurred inside of the bar between Goldston and Wheeler's girlfriend that led to a disturbance that continued in the parking lot with Wheeler firing several shots into a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Goldston. Goldston was hit by one of the shots in the back. Goldston tried to drive away but crashed after a short distance. He was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died later in the morning.

Wheeler was arrested Tuesday morning at a motel in Smyrna.