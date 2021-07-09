Accused murderers had history of drug charges

Fernando Alba, The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
·3 min read

Jul. 9—PLATTSBURGH — Court documents indicate one of the suspects in the alleged murder of a Lyon Mountain woman may have been released from police custody hours before the killing took place.

According to a felony complaint filed in Plattsburgh Town Court, Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville was found in possession of approximately 856.2 grams of heroin and 184.6 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Moffit Road at about 8:15 p.m. June 30.

He was subsequently arraigned on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and released on his own recognizance to reappear at a later date.

Complaints later filed in Peru Town Court accuse Foster and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls, of committing second-degree murder, causing the death of Crisie L. Luebbers, 46, of Lyon Mountain, at about 1 a.m. July 1.

Luebbers' body was found at 98 Blake Road in the Town of Peru after she was reported missing. Cayea and Foster are also accused of stealing a 2005 Ford Escape Luebbers had borrowed from an acquaintance, for which police charged them with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

They are scheduled to appear in Peru Town Court Monday morning before Justice James Kirby.

PRIOR CHARGES

Both Foster and Cayea had other prior drug charges.

On May 31, a State Police investigator filed felony complaints against Foster in AuSable Town Court accusing him of possessing 2,041 wax envelopes, each containing heroin, and 110 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned and released.

Cayea was indicted by a Clinton County grand jury on two counts each of of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to documents filed with County Court June 21.

She allegedly sold fentanyl on Nov. 9, 2020 and Dec. 4, 2020.

Cayea and Foster were also indicted together on three separate criminal possession charges for possessing drugs with intent to sell on March 2, according to court documents.

SENT SHOCK WAVES

State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) claimed in a release that Luebbers' death may not have happened if Foster had been held in jail after his June 30 arrest, and pointed to how bail reform introduced in the 2019 state budget prevents setting cash bail for most nonviolent crimes.

"This murder has sent shock waves through a small, quiet North Country community," Stec said in the release.

"The controversial bail reform changes that Gov. Cuomo and many progressive Senate and Assembly Democrats championed eliminated judicial discretion in setting bail in most cases."

He argued bail reform has made communities less safe.

CORRELATION

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, a Democrat, said a correlation between violent crimes and serious drug crimes has been seen across the state and country.

He posited that, though prior to bail reform there were people put in jail who should not have been, more people that should go through the system and at least get proper evaluations are now being released instead.

Favro said it was hard to say without a reasonable doubt that Luebbers' death would not have taken place had Foster been incarcerated.

"But certainly there is reason to question, would it have happened if circumstances were different and he had gone to jail on the prior charges?"

APPEARS LINKED

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who voted against the bail reform measures, said it appears those laws did play a part with the case.

"This individual (Foster) had multiple felony drug charges and if bail reform hadn't happened, it appears that this individual would have been in jail or the judge might have had discretion to keep him in jail."

He said Luebbers' death was "stunning for the community," and noted the risks and violence that can be associated with drug trafficking. Jones hopes that having the suspects in custody gives residents some peace of mind.

— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this story

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba

