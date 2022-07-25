Accused of murdering Zebb Quinn 23 years ago, Jason Owens pleads guilty to lesser charge

ASHEVILLE - In a dramatic conclusion to a notorious 23-year-old cold case, the acquaintance of a vanished teen has said he was an accomplice to the murder of Zebb Quinn.

Robert Jason Owens had been charged with murdering Quinn, 18, who disappeared from Asheville in 2000. But Owens, who goes by "Jason," struck a plea deal July 25, saying he did not kill Quinn but instead assisted the killer after the teen's death.

Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant accepted Owens' plea deal.

The accessory after the fact plea came five years after Owens was charged with the murder in 2017. Prior to that, in 2015, he told his attorneys that his uncle, Walter Eugene Owens, was the actual killer, a theory that the lawyers say they corroborated through years of their own investigation. Walter Eugene Owens died at the age of 66 in 2017 of cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate.

But the description of Quinn's killing bore a striking resemblance to a husband's and pregnant wife's murder to which Jason Owens admitted in 2017 and for which he has been in jail since. Both Quinn's slaying and that of Cristie Schoen Codd and Joseph “J.T.” Codd involved the dismembering and burning of bodies.

In May 2015, Jason Owens was interviewed by law enforcement, both Asheville police and Buncombe sheriff's deputies.

His attorneys, North Carolina Capital Defender Victoria Jayne and local criminal defense attorney Sean Devereux, said he told detectives that Walter Eugene Owens killed Quinn in Bent Creek, part of Pisgah National Forest near Asheville, where his uncle cut up and burned Quinn's body. Detectives cut short the interview to go to the national forest, where they and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted a multiday examination of the site.

Jayne and Devereux said they were never told the results of the Bent Creek investigation. They said they tried to arrange for the interview to be completed but that detectives never responded. Williams, the district attorney, told them detectives had determined there were "inconsistencies" in Owens' story, they said, but Williams declined to say what those were.

