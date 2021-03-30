Accused murders seeks to take back comments

Mackenzi Klemann, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 30—LIMA — A Lima man charged with murder and aggravated arson in the death of his mother is seeking to suppress his statement to police when his case appears before a jury.

Devon Ketzenberger, 25, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in November on charges of murder, aggravated murder, aggravated arson and felonious assault in connection to a fire that killed his mother, Wendy Ketzenberger, 54, last September.

Ketzenberger allegedly told investigators last September that he killed his mother and started the house fire, according to court documents. Ketzenberger pleaded not guilty but then withdrew his plea, entering a second not guilty plea by reason of insanity. He was found competent to stand trial in January.

Defense attorney Zachary Maisch filed a motion in February to suppress Ketzenberger's comments to investigators on Sept. 19, claiming Ketzenberger was initially questioned without a proper Miranda warning, which the motion claims formed the basis for a search warrant and "tainted" the remainder of Ketzenberger's statement to police.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Miller on Monday submitted a DVD of the interview between Lima Police Detective Steven Stechshulte and Ketzenberger, which is now under review.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed took the evidence and motion under advisement Monday. A jury trial will be set at a later date.

