Accused North Bend killer could face kidnapping charge

Jun. 25—A man accused of murdering three people last Friday morning in North Bend could be facing additional charges related to the kidnapping of a Springfield woman.

After Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday morning, it was revealed Nicholson forced Laura Johnson at gunpoint to drive him from Springfield. The two crossed almost half of the country in a day and a half before Nicholson decided to stop running and turned himself in.

According to Springfield police, Johnson left her job for a lunch break at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. A video from the scene shows Johnson leaving, apparently with no problems.

When Johnson failed to return to work, police were notified she was missing, and authorities released photos of her and videos of her SUV, hoping to get help from the public.

But for 40 hours there was no sign or Johnson or her vehicle until she and Nicholson drove up to Milwaukee police headquarters.

Springfield police have revealed Johnson returned to work after getting lunch. When she pulled into her parking place, Nicholson approached her with a gun and demanded she drive. She then drove more than 2,100 miles, covering 33 hours on the road, before reaching Milwaukee. Some reports say Johnson was able to talk Nicholson into turning himself in.

Springfield authorities say Johnson was not harmed during the ordeal, and she flew home Sunday and was reunited with her family. In a post on Facebook, Johnson's dad said learning she was OK was the best Father's Day present ever.

Nicholson became a wanted man after a furious spree of violence last Friday left three people dead and one clinging to life.

Authorities allege Nicholson murdered his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, at an RV in The Mill Casino RV park before fleeing in his father's 2019 Dodge 3500 pickup truck. While fleeing the scene, Nicholson struck Anthony and Linda Oyster as they were crossing the street. Anthony Oyster died at the scene while Linda Oyster was transported to Bay Area Hospital and River Bend Hospital in Springfield, where she was listed in critical condition.

Nicholson then drove to the Herbal Choices Marijuana Dispensary in North Bend, where police allege he shot and killed Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier released causes of death for the three victims Wednesday, with the medical examiner determining all three died in different ways. According to the medical examiner, Charles Nicholson died due to multiple "sharp-force injuries to his neck, chest and abdomen."

Anthony Oyster died due to massive internal injuries to his chest and abdomen due to being struck by the pickup truck and Davidson died due to multiple bullet wounds in the abdomen and chest.

After the shooting at Herbal Choices, Nicholson then drove to Big 5 Sporting Goods at the Pony Village Mall and purchased ammunition before fleeing.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported Nicholson wrecked the pickup truck near the town of Noti at around noon before setting the truck on fire.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Oregon State Police said they believe Nicholson hitched a ride from the Noti area to Springfield, around 28 miles away.

The state police are asking the public to help them identify who may have given Nicholson a ride. Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information regarding OSP Case #SP21-168713.

Less than an hour later, he was in Springfield, where he kidnapped Johnson and began their cross-country journey.

The violent spree left North Bend shaken. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier admitted having Nicholson in custody gave everyone the opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief.

At The Mill Casino, the Coquille Indian Tribe hosted a traditional prayer fire, praying for the victims, their family and friends and the community. In a press release, the Tribe said the violent spree was especially painful to the Tribe because some of the deaths took place on tribal lands.

Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade told the crowd it has been a difficult few days for the Coquille Tribe after two people were killed on tribal lands.

"Welcome to the lands Coquille people have walked on since time began," Meade said. "This is a little out of our norm to hold this ceremony and open to the public, but nothing has been normal this last week. It is with sad hearts that we gather here today to respond to a horrible tragedy that happened on our homelands last week. It is hard to understand how it happened here. For the families friends of those who found themselves in the path of destruction, we offer our prayers."

Meade also said the first responders who ran into danger and the employees of The Mill Casino and RV Park deserve thanks and prayers.

"For those who lost a mother, family member, friend and co-worker at Herbal Choices, these prayers are for you, too," she said. "It is important for us to take time together. Healing will take some time."

The ceremony itself was a prayer fire, where traditionally the Coquille Tribe would pray with the smoke lifting the prayers into the sky. Meade invited all those who attended to participate by place fresh cedar leaves on the fire as they prayed.

As people walked through the line, tribal members sang songs and prayed. Tears and hugs were a common sight as friends and family members of those who were killed participated. North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman, who is leading the investigation into all three murders, joined the ceremony along with his wife and child.

The prayer ceremony was open to the public, but the media was asked to refrain from taking photos or interviewing anyone at the time.