Accused Norwich murderer's plea deal window extended to May

NEW LONDON ― A 25-year-old Massachusetts man accused of stabbing his partner to death three years ago in Norwich now has until May to decide whether to accept a plea deal or take his case to trial.

New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein on Tuesday set a next court date of May 9 for Jeffrey Stovall Jr., of 8 Malden St., Worcester, charged with the January 2020 knife murder of 33-year-old Jason Beck inside the victim’s Sandy Lane home.

Strackbein last month set Tuesday as an “accept or reject” deadline for Stovall to decide on whether to take an undisclosed plea offer in the case. A similar January cut-off date on the plea offer was extended to February.

Jeffrey Stovall Jr. is charged in the January murder of Norwich resident Jason Beck.

Expert consultant's opinion requested before plea to be accepted or rejected

As he did last month, Stovall’s public defender, Kevin Barrs, requested the latest continuance to continue consulting with an “expert,” though he did not state specifically what expertise was being sought.

Prosecutor Christa Baker said she was informed the expert’s field was that of domestic violence.

Barrs, who could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, told Strackbein he had handed “everything needed” to the expert and expected to receive a response ahead of the new May court date.

Police said they found Beck bleeding on his apartment's kitchen floor, conscious but unable to speak on the night of Jan. 18, 2020.

Prior to police arriving at the scene, Beck was heard on a 911 dispatch call pleading for his life as he said he was being stabbed by Stovall, according to a police report. At one point during the emergency call, Beck said Stovall had again stabbed him and he “continued to plead for help from 911 dispatchers as well as begging the accused to keep away,” police said.

At one point during the emergency call, Beck told dispatchers he "didn't think he was going to make it," according to a Norwich Police Department prosecutor's report.

Police said Stovall, who met police at the top of the stairs leading to the Sandy Lane residence, confessed to the stabbing and pointed out a knife situated on a countertop.

Beck was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined Beck died of sharp force injuries to his torso and extremities.

When interviewed by detectives, Stovall said he and Beck met via an online dating app in 2012 — when Stovall was 15 — police said. He said a previous argument between the two while they were living in Oakville led to Stovall’s arrest and a protective order issued in August 2019 preventing him from having contact with Beck.

Despite the order, Stovall told police he and Beck continued to meet.

Stovall told police the fatal 2020 argument began after he accused Beck of not helping enough with an ongoing court case. Stovall said the argument got physical and Beck threatened to call police, a threat that Stovall said led him to grab a knife and stab Beck in his chest.

Stovall has pleaded not guilty to murder and a violation of a protective order in the case. He has been held on a $500,000 bond since his arrest on Jan. 19, 2020.

