Accused NY serial killer’s SC property searched. Here’s what the FBI seized

An alleged serial killer from New York owns property in Chester County, South Carolina that was recently searched by the FBI.

A Chevrolet Avalanche was hauled off by New York State Troopers, the New York Post reported.

Rex Heuermann, an architectural consultant, was charged last Friday in three of the 11 deaths of women whose remains were found buried at Gilgo Beach beside the Atlantic Ocean in Babylon, New York in 2010 and 2011.

The truck — or a similar one taken from Heuermann’s Massapequa Park, New York, residence — factors into the murder investigation because an associate of one of the women told police he had seen a vehicle like it at the time of her murder.

Property records in Chester County show Heuermann bought four lots totaling about 5 acres on Rippling Brook Drive in the Mirror Lakes subdivision on July 28, 2021 for $154,351.

County records include a photo of the property hidden by a tall wooden fence and overgrown bushes. On the gate are signs saying “Keep Out/No Trespassing” and, “No Warrant/No Entry.”

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook the agency has been working with the Gilgo Beach Task Force “gathering evidence in Chester County relevant to their investigation.”

The Chester News and Reporter said Heuermann planned to retire in Chester.

Heuermann is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, according to an indictment unsealed in Suffolk County Criminal Court.

He is also considered the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.