Accused NYC fraudster says he was suffering from COVID when he told FBI he was ‘sloppy’ with money

A nanotech businessman accused of bilking investors out of millions was in the throes of COVID-19 when he told FBI agents he was ‘sloppy’ with company money, his lawyer wrote Thursday, asking a judge to suppress the incriminating statements because he was sick.

James Barbera, 65, was suffering from coronavirus when FBI agents busted down the door to his Upper West Side apartment on Dec. 9, 2020 and handcuffed him on charges that he tricked investors into pouring more than $12 million into his company Nanobeak. Barbera falsely claimed that his company had made a monumental scientific breakthrough: a gadget that could detect cancer through a Breathalyzer test, prosecutors say.

“As Mr. Barbera was being taken to his bedroom, he informed [the agent] that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19, that he was very tired, and that he wanted to go back to bed,” wrote Barbera’s lawyer, Eric Creizman, in court papers Thursday.

Barbera was soon diagnosed with pneumonia, in addition to COVID.

“A common symptom of pneumonia is ‘confusion or changes in mental awareness (in adults age 65 and older).’ Fatigue and confusion are also common symptoms of COVID-19. Pneumonia coupled with COVID-19 is considered a more severe form of pneumonia than typical pneumonia,” Creizman wrote.

Creizman argues that the statements Barbera made cannot be used against him in Manhattan Federal Court because he did not knowingly waive his right to remain silent due to the illness.

Filings from the government indicate that after FBI agent Jonathan Polonitza read Barbera his Miranda rights, he started spilling his guts.

“Barbera admitted, among other things that he was ‘sloppy’ with Nanobeak’s money and that he ‘used investor funds for . . . personal expenses’; and that he ‘exaggerated’ to investors,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Naftalis wrote in September.

A judge will rule on Barbera’s bid to toss his post-arrest statements while under the weather.

Prosecutors say he used more than $6 million of investors’ cash to pay for his kids’ school tuition, mortgage payments on his house and jewelry and cars.