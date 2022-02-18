Accused NYC Insurrectionist Sold Fake COVID Vaccine Cards: Feds

NEW YORK CITY — An accused Jan. 6 insurrectionist from Queens once again faces federal charges, this time for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Marine reservist Jia Liu, 26, and a Long Island nurse destroyed vaccine doses, stole and sold vaccination cards to about 300 people, including some Marine reservists, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

"By deliberately distributing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards to the unvaccinated, the defendants put military and other communities at risk,” stated U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

“This Office remains committed to rooting out and prosecuting those individuals who threaten our public health and safety for profit.”

Liu’s lawyer declined a request for comment from the Associated Press.

Long Beach nurse Steven Rodriguez, 27, sold Liu blank vaccination cards and destroyed vaccines to cover his tracks, prosecutors claim.

The pair used encrypted messaging apps to promote the cards for sale which they called "Cardi Bs" and "Christmas cards" then raked in thousands from buyers who used payment apps for what they said was "consultancy" or "Korean BBQ," the complaint contends.

This is not Liu's first brush with federal law.

Liu was charged in October by federal D.C. prosecutors for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Queens man pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges and was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch