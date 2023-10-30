Accused Ohio serial killer pleads not guilty to charges

An Ohio woman indicted on several murder charges after allegedly meeting men for sex and drugging them with the intent to rob them, has made her first appearance in court, our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-TV reported.

33-year-old Rebecca Auborn of Columbus was arraigned in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

She faces multiple felony charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, corruption of another with drugs, tampering with evidence, and trafficking drugs.

Auborn pleaded not guilty to all 28 counts she faces, WBNS reported.

She also waived her bond.

Her indictment follows a joint investigation by homicide detectives from the Columbus Division of Police and special agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The investigation connected Auborn to several overdoes and robberies including:

Victim 1, attempted overdose on 12/13/2022

Victim 2, fatal overdose on 1/15/2023

Victim 3, fatal overdose on 4/1/2023

Victim 4, fatal overdose on 4/13/2023

Victim 5, fatal overdose on 6/17/2023

Investigators believe additional victims may exist; therefore the attorney general’s office says they are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information related to overdose deaths that occurred between December 2022 and August 2023, near the area of I-71, S.R. 161, Cleveland Avenue, and East 17th Avenue is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police homicide tip line at (614) 645-2228.