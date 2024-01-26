Accused Paddock Mall shooter among two men indicted by grand jury in separate murder cases

Two men were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for separate murder offenses.

Albert James Shell and Zy'wantre Si'cane Lester were the men indicted by the grand jury where prosecutors from the State Attorney's Office presented their cases in front of Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti. The murders occurred late last month within hours of each other.

Assistant State Attorneys Rich Buxman and Amy Berndt handled the grand jury cases, which began at 8:30 a.m. and concluded between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Testimonies from grand jury indictments are sealed and therefore the contents are not available to the public.

First appearances

The men were in court on Friday morning in front of County Judge LeeAnn Mackey-Barnes for their first appearance hearings. Lester is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Handcuffed, the men were called to the podium one at a time.

Lester, of Ocala, appeared confused about his charges. He told the judge he's a convicted felon and does not have a gun. He added he doesn't know anything about the case or why he's in custody.

The judge briefed him about the offense. Lester wanted to say more but was cut off by an assistant public defender who was present in the courtroom, along with the judge.

The 23-year-old told the judge he wants a speedy trial, to which the judge told him he needs to talk to his attorney about his wish.

The judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent him and he has no bond.

Ocala police officials said Lester was the triggerman in the shooting death of McKenzie Lebron Roundtree, 34, of Ocala, on Dec. 22. Ocala police officials said Lester chased and gunned down Roundtree in an open lot.

Ocala police officials believe one of Lester's relatives was robbed by Roundtree. Lester was told about the incident and saw the victim at an outdoor gathering. The two reportedly fought and Lester chased the victim in the vacant lot where Roundtree was shot multiple times.

Albert James Shell

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Paddock Mall in Ocala on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, after a shooting.

Also handcuffed, Shell had Assistant Public Defender Amanda Sizemore representing him. The judge denied bond at his hearing.

Shell, the accused Paddock Mall shooter arrested for the shooting death of 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron, was indicted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When Shell, 39, of Ocala, was taken into custody a few weeks ago, he was facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Since then, Ocala police detectives, who continued working the case, found a second person who was injured in the Dec. 23 shooting.

The first injury was a woman shot in the leg. The second victim is a man who authorities said had a bullet graze his leg.

For now, officials said it appears Shell's intention was to target Barron and no one else.

Police detectives said Shell chased, shot at and eventually killed Barron who authorities said had begged for his life before he was shot in the head. The victim had other gunshot wounds.

A convicted felon, Shell has multiple other unrelated charges that are being processed by prosecutors.

A decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty is ongoing and no decision has been made.

