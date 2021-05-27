Accused Pelham church shooter sentenced for jailhouse attack on lawyer

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read

May 27—MANCHESTER, N.H. — Attorney Michael Davidow, joined by his wife in a courtroom Thursday, detailed the most horrifying moment of his life: When he thought he would die on the floor of a locked jail cell at the hands of Dale Holloway.

Holloway, 38, was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison for the attack, which landed Davidow in intensive care and continues to impact him today, he told Judge Diana Nicolosi.

Just over a year and a half of pretrial confinement will count toward Holloway's minimum sentence.

"This was not an assault, it was an attempted murder," Davidow said. "And it came very close to becoming murder itself."

Holloway apologized Thursday for his actions, and asked for a lighter sentence in order to "get past this" and "get on with my life."

In October 2019, Davidow was assigned to represent Holloway after a Pelham church shooting.

Holloway is accused of injuring several people when he opened fire during a wedding. That case remains ongoing.

Davidow said he was speaking with his new client across a table at Valley Street Jail when he became Holloway's next victim.

"Blows came raining down on my head, over and over, one after another," Davidow said.

He noted, "I've been doing this for 20 years. I have seen anger. I have been threatened and I have had people get in my face, even throw things. But this was different."

Davidow listed areas of his face and neck that developed "bruises on top of bruises:" Mouth, jaw, eyes, nose and forehead.

The longtime public defender no longer goes to jail to meet with clients because of the trauma of his attack, taking him out of consideration for many cases. He said he tries to make up for that with administrative duties.

"While he was attacking me I thought that my son (6 years old at the time) was going to grow up without his father. I thought my wife was going to be alone, and those were my final thoughts," he said.

Davidow detailed losing consciousness several times in the ensuing hours. It was not until the next day that he could talk or think somewhat clearly, he said.

Holloway has since represented himself in both criminal cases, but was assisted at Thursday's sentencing by court-appointed attorney Brian Lee.

In pleading for a lighter sentence, it was said in court that Holloway contracted COVID-19 in jail and was forced to quarantine. Other inconveniences, like being forced to shower with shackles after the attack on Davidow, not having a radio or the comfort of seeing his family, were also mentioned.

"These 584 days have been more of a punishment during this time than they might be considered in ordinary times," Lee said.

The crushing impact of losing his stepfather, Luis Garcia, is said to have had a major impact on Holloway's actions.

Garcia, a pastor at the church where Holloway allegedly opened fire, was murdered weeks before.

Holloway argued that he felt defensive and scared during the meeting with Davidow, who works for the same law firm representing Garcia's accused murderer.

In deciding on Holloway's sentence in this case, Judge Nicolosi told the defendant, "there needs to be a message here: That you need to treat your defense lawyer with respect."

"You're a complicated man. I've seen you be very unrealistic in your arguments. I have seen you verge on being paranoid about things that are happening, but I've also seen you be respectful," she said. "I've seen a lot of your writings. They are intelligent and done with great effort. I've seen a part of you that probably nobody else has been at a number of hearings."

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

    The US president highlights the rights abuses and the possibility of famine as fighting continues.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • RTHK: How authorities cracked down on Hong Kong's only public broadcaster

    New changes in RTHK have signalled that its fate as an independent public service may be under threat.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said. The conclusions were detailed in a report to Biden, who asked his team in March to detail whether the novel coronavirus "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," according to the president's written statement.

  • Bill Gates’ money manager accused of racism, sexual remarks and bullying, report says

    Larson would allegedly call employees ‘stupid’ and call their work ‘garbage’

  • San Jose mass-shooter previously detained over ‘black memo book of hate’ for workplace, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • Close ‘preposterous loophole’ that allows disgraced MP to avoid by-election, says Government

    A loophole which prevents constituents of disgraced MP Rob Roberts from forcing a by-election should be closed, the Government has said. The Delyn MP faces being suspended from the Commons for six weeks after breaching sexual misconduct rules by making repeated unwanted advances to a member of staff. He has been stripped of the Tory whip, but the way recall laws are drawn up means he cannot face the prospect of losing his seat. The sanction was proposed by the panel set up in 2020 to deal with cases raised under the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. But the Recall of Parliament Act was passed in 2015, and only allows the prospect of a by-election for sanctions imposed on the recommendation of the Commons Committee on Standards. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said the loophole in Mr Roberts’s case needed to be closed. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This has gone through a new independent process and doesn't have the same rules about the so-called recall process, which is where constituents can essentially call for an election. “Although it’s a decision for the House of Commons, I rather agree that this loophole does need to be closed.” Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, “will be saying more about the lack of recall provision”, Mr Shapps added. "This should not have the exemption from recall just because it has gone through this newly independent process and I know the Leader of the House intends to come forward and say more about it." Mr Rees-Mogg would invite the “relevant bodies” to consider whether the laws need to be changed to enable the recall process to be triggered. A government spokesman said: “A case of this severity highlights the need to look again at whether the process is striking the right balance between protecting the confidentiality of complainants and ensuring consistency with other types of conduct cases. “The central aim of the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme is to help improve the working culture of Parliament, and it will need to continue to evolve and improve over time. “The Leader of the House will invite the relevant bodies to consider whether any changes could be made in future to the process to enable recall to be triggered.” MPs need to approve the six-week suspension. Had a suspension of a fortnight, or 10 working days, been imposed on the recommendation of the Commons Committee on Standards the threshold for a recall petition would have been met. Once a petition is open, and if 10 per cent of eligible voters in a constituency sign it, then a by-election is triggered. Labour MP Chris Bryant, chairman of the Committee on Standards, said it was a “glaring anomaly” that the recall process was not triggered by a sanction recommended by the Independent Expert Panel.

  • Manuel Ellis: Three officers charged in killing of man who said ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in police custody

    Three Tacoma police officers have been charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis. Mr Ellis, 33, was a Black man who police restrained as he was walking home from a corner store last year. The Seattle Times reported that Mr Ellis' death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner, who found evidence of oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint as the primary cause of death.

  • The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

    Get it now! And we’re sure he’d also appreciate this cleaning kit from shoe care maven Jason Markk to ensure his kicks stay as fresh as possible. Get it now! Or, if he’s more into fashion, here’s a vibrant hardcover from Virgil Abloh exploring the creative process behind the Off-White mogul’s extremely hyped Nike shoe collaborations.

  • Letters to the Editor: Readers debate the future of traffic, buses on Nicholasville Road

    Op-ed off target Barry Saturday’s recent op-ed frightens readers that bus rapid transit will ruin their way of life. He focuses on how few people use the bus system in Lexington, claiming it is a waste of our tax dollars. But the poor performance of our current public transportation is not an argument against creating good transportation options. Those who are unhappy with Lextran should be in favor of improving it. While Barry correctly connects transportation and housing, he comes to the wrong conclusion. Expanding the urban service boundary is not good for the city, and Barry mistakenly undervalues the agricultural economy of our county — which accounts for $2.3 billion in economic activity. Expansion is a bad option when there is so much vacant or underdeveloped space within the boundary. Lexington should reallocate and redesign space accordingly so there is more space for housing, public use and enjoyment.

  • Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

    Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them. Under former CEO Jim Hackett, Ford was criticized by analysts for moving too slowly on its turnaround and future vehicle plans. “Today is show, not tell time, for the Ford team,” Farley said at the start of the presentation.

  • We spoke with 21 young Americans about coming of age in 2021. They are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

    Insider spoke with 21 young people who are 21 years old about their lives over the past year. Many of them are cautiously optimistic about the future.

  • Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals 2-1

    Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night. Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays' third hit of the game.