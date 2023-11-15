Accused Pelosi attacker planned to dress as a unicorn to 'interrogate' House Speaker

The man accused of attacking the husband of former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a teary apology in court as he explained he had been motivated by Right-wing conspiracy theories.

David DePape, 43, said he had planned to dress in an inflatable unicorn costume and confront Ms Pelosi in her home as part of a bigger plot to end what he viewed as government corruption.

Mr DePape recounted how his political leanings went from leftist to Right wing after reading a comment on a YouTube video about former President Donald Trump.

He said he wanted to talk to the then Speaker about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, and that he had intended to upload his interrogation of her online.

Prosecutors alleged he had rope and zip ties with him when he entered the Pelosi property in the early hours of 28 October 2022.

Mr DePape testified that his plan was to get Ms Pelosi – and other targets – to admit to corruption.

“If she lied, I would break her kneecaps,” he said. “The choice is on her.”

Realising that Ms Pelosi was not home and his plan was “basically ruined”, Mr DePape allegedly attacked her husband Paul.

In earlier testimony, Mr Pelosi recalled being awakened by a man bursting into the bedroom door and asking, “Where’s Nancy?”

He said that when he responded that his wife was in Washington, the intruder said he would tie him up while they waited for her.

Mr Pelosi said he managed to call police, but when officers arrived, Mr DePape allegedly hit him with a hammer and told him he was going to have “to take you out”.

Speaking in court on Tuesday, Mr DePape said that he felt bad for Mr Pelosi after hearing testimony from a neurosurgeon who testified Mr Pelosi had suffered serious head wounds, including a fracture to his skull that had to be mended with plates and screws.

“He was never my target and I’m sorry that he got hurt,” Mr DePape said.

“I reacted because my plan was basically ruined,” he said when asked why he hit the man.

Testimony wrapped up later on Tuesday, with closing arguments expected on Wednesday.

Mr DePape has pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties.

His attorneys argue that he was not seeking to go after Ms Pelosi because of her official duties as a member of Congress and so the charges do not fit.

FBI alerted other ‘targets’

Mr DePape testified that he was first drawn to Right-wing conspiracy theories after learning about “Gamergate”, an online harassment campaign against women in the video gaming community that took place about a decade ago.

He said he often played video games for up to six hours a day while listening to political podcasts.

Specifically mentioning CNN, Mr DePape said he believed news outlets repeatedly lied about Mr Trump.

In rants posted on a blog and online forum that were taken down after his arrest, Mr DePape had echoed the baseless, right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory that claims the US government is run by a cabal of devil-worshipping pedophiles, but he did not mention that on Tuesday.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi live in the glitzy Pacific Heights area of San Francisco - AP

He allegedly told authorities his other targets included a women’s and queer studies professor at the University of Michigan, California Governor Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. He told jurors that he heard about the professor while listening to conservative commentator James Lindsay.

“The takeaway I got is that she wants to turn our schools into pedophile molestation factories,” said Mr DePape.

The professor testified that some of her writings had been misconstrued to fit a narrative against the gay movement.

US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ordered the professor’s name not be put in the public record because of threats against her.

Asked by Mr DePape’s defence attorney if she supported the abuse of children, the professor responded, “Absolutely not.”

She said that after Mr Pelosi was attacked, the FBI informed her that she was Mr DePape’s main target. She said that she told university administrators and that they have taken measures to protect her, her students and other staff.

If convicted, Mr DePape faces life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in state court of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies.

