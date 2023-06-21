Accused Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads not guilty to divulging secret documents

WORCESTER - Relatives of Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira leave the Harold D. Donahue Federal Building after the 21-year-old’s arraignment in federal court Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

WORCESTER — The National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents to friends through a gaming chat platform, pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense.

Jack Teixeira, 21, was arraigned at the Worcester federal courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. He smiled in the direction of his family as he was taken out of the courtroom in chains and an orange jumpsuit.

The North Dighton man could face up to 60 years in prison for leaking federal documents with "Top Secret" designations on Discord, a social media platform popular among gamers.

The documents Teixeira is accused of leaking contain sensitive information about the war in Ukraine, among other very highly classified documents, between January 2022 and April of this year.

This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in federal court in April.

Teixeira had access to the documents due to his position in the Air National Guard, according to court documents.

Teixeira was arrested April 13 and is being held without bail pending trial. He was indicted by a grand jury in Boston last week on the charges.

A request by Teixeira’s defense team on Wednesday to reconsider detention terms was denied by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.

Teixeira is due to return the Worcester federal court on Aug. 9.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: National Guardsman Jack Teixeira pleads not guilty Pentagon leaks case