Accused Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira pleads not guilty in federal court

Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old accused of sharing classified military documents online, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Wednesday.

The former Massachusetts Air National Guardsman was recently indicted by a grand jury on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Teixeira appeared in court handcuffed and donning an orange jail uniform, standing next to his lawyers while he leaned over to say, “not guilty, your honor” into the microphone.

The judge would later deny a request from his lawyers to reconsider his detention order.

Teixeira has remained jailed since his arrest in April for what’s considered to be the most significant breach of intelligence in years.

Last month, a magistrate judge ruled that Teixeira must be kept behind bars as he waits for his case to play out. The judge claimed there was a pertinent risk that he would attempt to flee in the event that he was let go, or potentially obstruct justice.

In a statement released Wednesday, Teixeira’s family stated that they “remain committed as ever” in supporting him.

“The important thing is Jack will now have his day in court,” they continued. “We are hopeful that Jack will be getting the fair and just treatment he deserves.”

Defense attorneys, still vying for Teixeira’s release, argue that the government is not claiming Teixeira ever aimed to have the information shared so widely.

Teixeira is accused of releasing classified papers pertaining to Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as other sensitive national security material on the social media gaming site Discord.

Investigators said he was the leader of an exclusive chat group named Thug Shaker Central, where users shared jokes, debated their favorite types of guns and discussed current topics including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In January, Teixeira reportedly began sharing classified secrets with the Discord group, typing out classified documents and then sharing full photographs of the material.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week that Teixeira was trusted with material “that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared.”

