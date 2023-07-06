Accused pig slayer bond set at $50,000

Jul. 6—ASOTIN — The 27-year-old man accused of slaughtering a sow and two piglets at the Clarkston FFA barn remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Lyden M. Blackburn, who was arrested July 1, made his first appearance in Asotin County Superior Court earlier this week. He will be arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree burglary, three counts of malicious killing of livestock, two counts of second-degree theft of livestock and two counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

Blackburn allegedly stole a roommate's rifle, walked to the barn along 16th Avenue, and killed the three pigs in the early morning hours of May 16. During a confession to acquaintances, Blackburn reportedly said he cooked the piglets on a grill, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Blackburn reportedly said he didn't remember the incident because he was intoxicated. When asked if had slaughtered animals in the past, Blackburn said he had, but didn't remember why he did it.

At the time of the incident, an unknown man was caught on security cameras at the Clarkston High School FFA barn, shirtless and armed with a gun with two dead piglets slung over his shoulder. The dead sow was also found shot dead at the scene.

Videos of the killings were circulated on social media and prompted an outcry from the community, and a $500 reward for information from Helping Hands Rescue. Sheriff John Hilderbrand said he is pleased witnesses came forward and an arrest in the case has been made.

Public defender John Perry is representing Blackburn, and interim Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state. Asotin County deputies Joe Snyder and James Gibson led the investigation for the sheriff's office.