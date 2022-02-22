Accused Podcast S4E4 - 'If Not Elwood, Who?': If Elwood Jones isn't the murderer, who is?

Elwood Jones wasn't the only Embassy Suites employee questioned in the 1994 hotel-room slaying of Rhoda Nathan.

According to police records, three people – including two other workers with violent criminal records – were accosted for middle-of-the-night interviews, during which they were given lie-detector tests, just days after the homicide.

What the records don't show is why those people were eliminated as suspects.

In the fourth season of Accused, an award-winning podcast by journalists with The Cincinnati Enquirer, Nathan's death and the subsequent police investigation are re-examined in detail. In this episode, we take a look at the three people police interviewed before they supposedly zeroed in on Jones, who's awaiting execution in the slaying.

Plus, there's a fourth person whose supposed confession to the crime might mean that Jones gets what he's been fighting for for decades: a new trial.

