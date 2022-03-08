Accused Podcast S4E6 - Deserving of Death?: Elwood Jones is on death row. Should he be?

If Elwood Jones had been a white man convicted of killing Rhoda Nathan in her hotel room in 1994, chances are, he wouldn't be sitting on death row.

Jones, however, is Black, and a major study conducted by the University of Michigan examining 25 years of capital punishment-eligible cases in Hamilton County, Ohio, found that people of color were far more likely to be sentenced to death than whites – especially if the victim in the crime was a white person.

Elwood Jones currently awaits execution on Ohio's death row in the 1994 fatal beating of 67-year-old Rhoda Nathan, a New Jersey native who'd come to Blue Ash for the bar mitzvah of her best friend's grandson.

"It just seems that people that are making decisions – whether it be police, prosecutors or judges or juries seem to place a greater value on the life of someone who's Caucasian than they do someone who's of color," said Cincinnati defense lawyer and death penalty opponent Bill Gallagher.

Jones, whose execution is currently scheduled for next year, could have spared his own life by agreeing to plea deals offered by prosecutors, he said.

"They offered a couple of deals," he said. "To what? Why would I plead guilty to murder? I didn't kill nobody."

Mike Allen, who was head of the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office back in 1996, said at the time Jones deserved to die for what he'd done to Nathan, a 67-year-old widowed grandmother.

"I'd like to tell him to start making peace with his maker," Allen said on the true-crime TV show "Forensic Files." "In the very near future, he's going to meet his maker and he's going to pay for the vicious murder that he committed."

In the fourth season of Accused, an award-winning podcast by journalists with The Cincinnati Enquirer, Nathan's death and the subsequent police investigation are re-examined in detail. In this episode, we set aside Jones' claims of innocence and examine instead why he was sentenced to death in a crime even prosecutors say was not premeditated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Accused True Crime podcast: Should Elwood Jones be on death row?