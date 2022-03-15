Accused Podcast S4E7 - What Now?: A look at the evidence against Elwood Jones

The most damning pieces of evidence against Elwood Jones in the 1994 slaying of Rhoda Nathan are the pendant reportedly found in his car trunk and the hand infection that landed him in the hospital soon after the murder.

Esther Geiermann, who served on Jones' jury, said even if you dismiss the pendant as planted, as Jones' supporters long have, the bacteria is harder to explain.

"How could he have gotten that bad infection when the only way is to get it is a bite on the hand?" she asked a reporter with the Accused podcast.

Prosecution experts indeed testified that the bacteria found in that infection almost always comes from the human mouth – and since Nathan was punched so hard in the mouth that she lost two teeth, they theorized that Jones must have gotten the infection during the attack.

But is that the only way he could've been exposed to the bacteria called eikenella corrodens?

The proof behind Elwood Jones' case

In the fourth season of Accused, an award-winning podcast by journalists with The Cincinnati Enquirer, Nathan's death and the subsequent police investigation are re-examined in detail. In this episode, we take a look at the evidence some say is the ultimate proof that Jones is the real killer of the 67-year-old grandmother.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Accused Podcast: A look at the evidence against Elwood Jones