Accused porch pirates drove two hours from Ohio to steal packages from Pine Township neighborhoods

Kamryn Frasier and Bryant Martin are accused of stealing packages in Emerald Fields in Pine Township.

Northern Regional Police said the thieves traveled two hours from Ohio, spent the weekend in a hotel and hit a local neighborhood.

Police say doorbell video shows Frasier taking a package from a family’s front porch Saturday along Tullamore Trail, then driving off.

Next, they hit Melissa Rawlins’ home along Minnock Drive.

“At first, we were kind of shocked and didn’t really believe it could have happened,” said Rawlins.

Rawlins shared her doorbell video with Channel 11 and she said it shows one of the suspects running off with her Amazon package.

“It said 6:04 was the time of delivery and we maybe looked outside at 6:10, but the package was already gone,” said Rawlins. “I would suspect this person knew exactly what they were doing and following the Amazon truck waiting for it to be delivered.”

Police tracked the car involved in Cranberry, and arrested Frasier and Martin the next day.

Officers made a major discovery when they searched their hotel room.

“The initial theft was basically vitamin water. The package was worth less than $20 but once we got the search warrant for the hotel, we ended up finding thousands of dollars of stolen equipment,” said Chief John Sicilia of Northern Regional Police.

Chief Sicilia said the pair stole tools, locks and other construction equipment from contractors at a home being built in the neighborhood.

The criminal complaint said Frasier admitted to stealing one of the packages with Martin’s help because they were on the run and had no money.

